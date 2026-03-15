Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. 20,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 147,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$177.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Organto Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands. It offers its products through bricks & mortar retail, online retail, convenience and on-the-go, and foodservice distributors.

Further Reading

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