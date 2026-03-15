Short Interest in GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Expands By 42.8%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,719 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 12th total of 5,407 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. GB Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $2.77.

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GB Group Company Profile

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GB Group plc, trading in the U.S. on the OTC market under the ticker GBGPF, is a UK-based specialist in digital identity verification and location intelligence. The company offers software-as-a-service platforms designed to help organizations authenticate customer identities remotely, manage anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance requirements, and mitigate fraud risks across online and mobile channels.

GB Group’s product portfolio includes identity verification services that draw on government registries and proprietary data sources, document and biometric verification, device fingerprinting and identity-based geolocation analytics.

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