Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 166,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the previous session’s volume of 41,426 shares.The stock last traded at $77.1340 and had previously closed at $76.96.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 180,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

