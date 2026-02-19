Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 235,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 156,099 shares.The stock last traded at $25.8840 and had previously closed at $26.82.

Separately, Citigroup raised Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

