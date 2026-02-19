Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.260-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.0 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $225.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,542. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $229.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.10.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The firm had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $52,160,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

