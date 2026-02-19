Steven Yi Sells 4,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $28,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,717,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,458,187.84. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $29,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $31,960.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $34,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $35,760.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $84,560.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $87,120.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 788,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,775. The stock has a market cap of $499.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.25 and a beta of 1.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

