Ben Taylor Sells 13,426 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Ben Taylor sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $41,352.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,195,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,674.92. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,264,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,761,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,998,000 after buying an additional 7,407,606 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,333,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,934,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,695 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,473,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

