Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $43.0950, with a volume of 20851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40.

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

