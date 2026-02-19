Insider Selling: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $15,367.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 3,175 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $15,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 463,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,373.88. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 16,499 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $77,545.30.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 3,783 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $27,767.22.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 3,090 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $22,309.80.

On Monday, December 15th, Rebecca Morrow sold 7,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $51,310.00.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,997,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,450,742. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,251,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,100,000 after purchasing an additional 641,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,452,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,808,000 after buying an additional 1,179,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,780,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after buying an additional 95,989 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $176,697,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 469,795 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Positive Sentiment: Snap’s paid offering, Snapchat+, surpassed 25 million subscribers and the company said its direct-revenue business has reached a $1 billion annualized revenue run-rate — a clear proof point for monetization and recurring revenue growth. Snapchat+ tops 25M subscribers

Analysts and commentators highlight MAU (monthly active user) growth as an upside catalyst — if engagement and user base continue expanding, ad revenue and long-term monetization could accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold shares across Feb. 17–19: General Counsel Zachary Briers (two sales totaling ~203,325 shares), Ajit Mohan (~119,339 shares), CFO Derek Andersen (~63,041 shares) and CAO Rebecca Morrow (~19,674 shares). Aggregate insider selling of ~405k shares at roughly $4.70–$4.84 could signal liquidity-taking and weighs on sentiment. Filing: SEC ownership disclosure. Insider sales SEC filing

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

