Dropbox Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) closed out fiscal 2025 with fourth-quarter revenue above the high end of its guidance, alongside what executives described as better-than-expected stabilization in the company’s core file synchronization and sharing (FSS) business. Management also highlighted progress on efficiency and continued emphasis on shareholder returns, supported by more than $1 billion of unlevered free cash flow generated during 2025 and significant share repurchases.

Q4 results: Revenue beats guidance; retention improvements cited

CEO Drew Houston said the company finished 2025 “on a strong note,” pointing to revenue outperformance and margin results that exceeded internal expectations. He added that, excluding the impact of the company’s FormSwift wind down, constant-currency revenue was flat for the quarter and full year, which he characterized as a better-than-expected outcome.

Chief Financial Officer Ross Tennenbaum, who joined Dropbox in December and delivered his first earnings call in the role, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $636 million, down 110 basis points year-over-year. Excluding FormSwift, revenue increased 40 basis points year-over-year, with FormSwift representing a 150 basis point headwind. On a constant-currency basis, revenue was $633 million, down 160 basis points year-over-year; excluding FormSwift, constant-currency revenue was “roughly flat.”

Tennenbaum said the company’s revenue outperformance versus guidance was driven “primarily by retention improvements across our self-serve SKUs.” Total ARR ended the quarter at $2.526 billion, down 190 basis points year-over-year. Excluding FormSwift, ARR was down 30 basis points year-over-year, with FormSwift representing a 160 basis point headwind to ARR.

Users, ARPU, and ARR: Modest paying user growth; FX and timing effects

Dropbox exited the quarter with 18.08 million paying users, up by about 10,000 sequentially. Management attributed the sequential increase primarily to momentum in the company’s “simple plan.” Average revenue per paying user (ARPU) was $139.68, compared to $139.07 in the prior quarter, with the sequential increase driven primarily by foreign exchange tailwinds and a mix shift from annual to monthly plans.

On the call, analysts questioned a perceived divergence between stabilized revenue trends and softer ARR. Tennenbaum said ARR and revenue should generally move together over time, but noted discrepancies can occur in individual quarters. He pointed to FX effects embedded in ARPU while ARR is discussed on a constant-currency basis, along with timing-related differences that can impact the metrics differently.

Profitability, cash flow, and capital returns

On profitability, non-GAAP gross margin was 80.8%, down 230 basis points from the year-ago period. Tennenbaum attributed the decline to higher depreciation tied to a hardware refresh and ongoing data center buildouts, plus increased infrastructure costs associated with expanding Dash trials.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 38.2%, ahead of Dropbox’s guidance of 37% and up about 130 basis points year-over-year. Management attributed the year-over-year improvement largely to lower headcount following a 2024 reduction in force and the elimination of marketing support for FormSwift. Versus guidance, operating margin benefited from revenue outperformance as well as lower outside services and marketing spend.

Net income was $174 million, and diluted EPS was $0.68 on 254 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, compared with $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. Tennenbaum said the EPS decline was largely due to higher interest expense.

Cash flow from operations was $235 million, up 10% year-over-year, which management linked primarily to payments related to the 2024 reduction in force. Unlevered free cash flow was $251 million, or $0.99 per share, up 44% year-over-year. Capital expenditures were $11 million in the quarter, mainly related to data center buildouts, and Dropbox added $34 million to finance leases for data center equipment, marking what the CFO described as the end of elevated hardware refresh spending.

Dropbox ended the quarter with $1.04 billion in cash and short-term investments. During Q4, the company repurchased about 14 million shares for approximately $415 million. As of quarter-end, Dropbox had $1.17 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization and $1.2 billion of additional term loan liquidity, with $700 million allocated to retire March 2026 convertible notes.

Operational priorities: Core FSS reset, Teams focus, and “Dash and Dropbox” rollout

Houston said 2025 priorities centered on strengthening the core FSS business and scaling Dash with the aim of returning to revenue growth. He outlined a leadership reset in core FSS beginning in late 2024 and early 2025, including a new general manager and rebuilt leadership across product, engineering, and go-to-market.

He said the team focused on funnel quality, pricing and packaging, product fundamentals, and retention drivers, adding that the individuals business saw “steady growth across 2025.” For 2026, management’s stated objective is to maintain momentum in the individuals segment and “return teams to positive net license growth.” Work underway includes simplified pricing and packaging, higher-intent trials, reduced onboarding and admin friction, and sharper retention focus. Houston said early tests in Q4 showed “promising signs,” including improved Teams trial conversion rates and higher first-week engagement, with broader rollout beginning in Q1.

Dropbox also emphasized “Dash and Dropbox,” described as an AI intelligence layer embedded in everyday workflows. Houston said embedded Dash capabilities launched inside Teams plans in Q4, including semantic search, chat, and stacks for organization and sharing. He said early engagement has been solid in initial cohorts, noting that “over half” of these active users return multiple days per week. Based on early results, the company has begun scaling the rollout to additional customer cohorts.

On Dash as a standalone product, Houston and Tennenbaum reiterated a sequence that prioritizes product quality, engagement and adoption, and then monetization. Management acknowledged remaining friction in onboarding, time to value, and app connector setup, with a first-half 2026 focus on improving new user experience and compressing time between sign-up and first value. In response to analyst requests for quantitative Dash metrics such as seats, attach rates, or ARR contribution, Houston said the company would share more specifics later, indicating the second half of 2026 as a better time to discuss monetization-related metrics.

Sales-led growth, Protect and Control, and 2026 outlook

Houston said Dropbox is working to improve its sales-led motion to better support a broader portfolio. He noted the December hire of Eric Webster as Chief Business Officer, with a mandate to evolve the sales organization to sell multiple products, including core FSS, Dash (standalone and bundled), Protect and Control, DocSend, and other emerging products.

Management highlighted Protect and Control as an area of promise amid increased focus on AI-related data security. Houston said Dropbox closed a six-figure international deal in Q4 for Dash’s Protect and Control features, and expects the offering to play a meaningful role over time.

For Q1 2026, Dropbox guided revenue to $618 million to $621 million, with a currency tailwind of about $8 million. On a constant-currency basis, revenue is expected at $610 million to $613 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be about 38%.

For full-year 2026, Dropbox guided revenue of $2.485 billion to $2.5 billion. Excluding FormSwift, that implies roughly flat growth year-over-year at the midpoint, with an expected currency tailwind of approximately $27 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the range of 39% to 39.5%, and unlevered free cash flow is expected to be at or above $1.040 billion.

On paying users, management said it expects modestly negative net new paying users in Q1 due to seasonality and FormSwift headwinds, with roughly flat paying user growth for the remainder of 2026. The company reiterated that FormSwift has experienced gradual user declines since marketing support was removed and said it intends to sunset FormSwift by the end of the year.

