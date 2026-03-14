Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.