Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,164 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.03.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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