Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BDT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$34.00 price target on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.
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Bird Construction Trading Up 3.8%
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of C$877.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bird Construction News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bird Construction this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported a combined $11 billion backlog and pending backlog, giving multi?year revenue visibility and reducing near?term revenue volatility — a key reason investors are bidding the stock up. Bird Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter Results; $11 Billion Combined Backlog and Pending Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting the Fraser River deal and record backlog frames these wins as reshaping Bird’s investment case — the deal adds scale to the pipeline and supports higher utilization. Should Bird’s Record Backlog and Fraser River Deal Reshape the Investment Case for Bird (TSX:BDT)?
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS C$0.57, revenue C$877M, ROE ~21.4% — the quarter and supporting slide deck reinforced execution and margins, helping justify analyst upgrades. Q4 press release / slide deck
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets: Stifel raised its PT to C$55 (buy), Raymond James to C$44 (outperform) and several others raised targets — these re?ratings increase upside in sell?side models and likely boosted buyer interest. Analyst price target updates (BayStreet)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis noting a shifting narrative toward tighter targets and higher stakes: management discipline can lift valuation but raises execution risk if delivery slips — monitor guidance and margin trends. Why The Narrative Around Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) Is Shifting With Tighter Targets And Higher Stakes
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces assessing the stock after Ontario All?Weather Road acceleration suggest upside is sensitive to project timing and margin assumptions — valuation now reflects higher backlog but hinges on execution. Assessing Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) Valuation After Ontario All?Weather Road Acceleration News
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.
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