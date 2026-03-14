Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$34.00 price target on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

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Bird Construction Trading Up 3.8%

TSE:BDT opened at C$34.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of C$877.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction News Roundup

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Bird Construction Company Profile

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Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

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