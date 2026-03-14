von Borstel & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 372,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 388,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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