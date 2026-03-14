von Borstel & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M Company $MMM

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in 3M by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $888,798.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $446,558.75. This represents a 66.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $177.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.50-8.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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