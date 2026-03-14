Volterra Technologies LP Buys New Position in General Motors Company $GM

Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 226,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP grew its position in General Motors by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in General Motors by 64.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

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Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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