von Borstel & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF $ZECP

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 158,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF comprises 0.8% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 169,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 76,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

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Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BATS ZECP opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Dividend Announcement

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.2743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 78.0%.

(Free Report)

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZECP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report).

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