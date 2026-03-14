NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Buys $26,390.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 315,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,516.19. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matt Mcgraner also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Matt Mcgraner bought 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Matt Mcgraner bought 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NXRT stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $653.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.19. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -166.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

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NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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