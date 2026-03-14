Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $11,602.80 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,172 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $11,602.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,167.60. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,915 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $19,628.75.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $62,004.84.

On Friday, February 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $102,574.16.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $8,274.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $14,063.15.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $11,682.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $101,835.36.

On Friday, January 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,650 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $157,391.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $27,864.32.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $20.95.

Key Headlines Impacting Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,189 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,283,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,269,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,264,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.