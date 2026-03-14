iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Acquired by Volterra Technologies LP

Volterra Technologies LP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Volterra Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Volterra Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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