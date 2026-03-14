Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP is von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

von Borstel & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 2.3% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 113.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 142.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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