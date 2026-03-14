13,495 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Bought by Volterra Technologies LP

Volterra Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 0.2% of Volterra Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,073,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,398,000 after buying an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,915,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,526,000 after buying an additional 1,451,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,039,000 after acquiring an additional 226,852 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,083,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IBB opened at $165.51 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.38.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.