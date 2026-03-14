10,355 Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM Bought by United Financial Planning Group LLC

United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Newmont makes up about 0.5% of United Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,182,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont by 124.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 286.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $2,232,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.93 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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