United Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.1% of United Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 213,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9%

VXUS stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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