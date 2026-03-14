Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Downgraded by Daiwa Securities Group to “Neutral”

Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Daiwa Securities Group currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

YMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

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Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 35.22%.The firm had revenue of $456.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 172.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Full Truck Alliance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Full Truck Alliance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong revenue for fiscal 2025 and described strategic initiatives to expand its digital freight platform — a sign of underlying top?line traction. This China Logistics Platform Generated $1.8 Billion in Revenue Last Year

Company reported strong revenue for fiscal 2025 and described strategic initiatives to expand its digital freight platform — a sign of underlying top?line traction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remains healthy: Q4 EPS matched consensus at $0.14 and the company reported a strong net margin (~31.9%) and double?digit ROE, supporting the thesis that the business is cash?generative. PR / MarketBeat Results

Profitability remains healthy: Q4 EPS matched consensus at $0.14 and the company reported a strong net margin (~31.9%) and double?digit ROE, supporting the thesis that the business is cash?generative. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted a detailed earnings call and slide presentation; transcripts and decks are available for investors who want forward guidance color and unit economics detail. Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted a detailed earnings call and slide presentation; transcripts and decks are available for investors who want forward guidance color and unit economics detail. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated Q1 2026 guidance (entry was incomplete in the release), leaving some uncertainty around near?term outlook — investors will be watching any follow?up clarification from management. Earnings Presentation

The company updated Q1 2026 guidance (entry was incomplete in the release), leaving some uncertainty around near?term outlook — investors will be watching any follow?up clarification from management. Negative Sentiment: An investor reportedly exited a ~$6 million stake after the results, which can signal limited insider/holder conviction and add selling pressure. Investor Exit Report

An investor reportedly exited a ~$6 million stake after the results, which can signal limited insider/holder conviction and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa downgraded YMM from Buy to Neutral and set a $9 price target (roughly flat/slight upside to current levels), reducing the positive analyst momentum that could support the stock. Daiwa Downgrade / Finviz

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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