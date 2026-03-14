Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.41.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ MU opened at $426.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The company has a market cap of $479.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.35 and its 200 day moving average is $271.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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