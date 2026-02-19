JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.67 and last traded at $47.5510. Approximately 965,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,580,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $114,875.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,056.50. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $4,845,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,958,641 shares in the company, valued at $412,457,130.02. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,969,260. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JFrog by 48.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

