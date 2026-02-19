Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.5855, but opened at $5.19. Umicore shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 5,880 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and catalysts that support clean mobility, energy storage and sustainable resource management. Its activities span the refining and recovery of precious metals, the production of emission control catalysts for the automotive industry, and the sourcing of materials for rechargeable batteries.

Umicore operates through three main business units: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling.

