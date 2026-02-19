First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,497,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,917 shares.The stock last traded at $60.0450 and had previously closed at $60.03.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

