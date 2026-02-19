CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.99 and last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 68841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.87.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores. The trust’s portfolio primarily consists of properties anchored by a Canadian Tire retail store, in addition to retail properties not anchored by Canadian Tire, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property.

