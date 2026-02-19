Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Here’s Why

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 446,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 315,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sego Resources Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -1.53.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia. Sego Resources Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

