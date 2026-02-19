Head-To-Head Survey: CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) vs. BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CAVA Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BJ’s Restaurants and CAVA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 2 4 3 0 2.11 CAVA Group 0 9 15 2 2.73

Volatility & Risk

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $41.43, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $82.21, suggesting a potential upside of 20.21%. Given CAVA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and CAVA Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.36 billion 0.65 $16.69 million $1.34 31.28 CAVA Group $963.71 million 8.23 $130.32 million $1.16 58.96

CAVA Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BJ’s Restaurants. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 2.23% 12.92% 4.67% CAVA Group 12.14% 8.88% 5.21%

Summary

CAVA Group beats BJ’s Restaurants on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc. and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. in August 2004. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

