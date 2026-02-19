NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.26 and last traded at $70.5280, with a volume of 138221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,221.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,220.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE: NWE) is a regulated energy utility company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a service territory that spans Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, it operates a diversified portfolio of generation assets, including thermal, hydroelectric and renewable facilities, as well as an extensive network of transmission and distribution lines.

NorthWestern Energy’s primary business activities encompass the delivery, transmission and sale of electric and natural gas services.

