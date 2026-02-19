JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 640 and last traded at GBX 640, with a volume of 18769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635.

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 56.35. The company has a market cap of £606.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 612.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 588.60.

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX 15.60 earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan European Discovery had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 90.80%.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Total Return Index.

