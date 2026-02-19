Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,521,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 2,088,723 shares.The stock last traded at $34.4330 and had previously closed at $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.

In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $791,345.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,730.69. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 27,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $1,021,427.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 579,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,717.42. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,820 shares of company stock worth $8,102,685. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $7,290,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $37,114,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $2,026,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

