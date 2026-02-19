Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Benev Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.9358.

Benev Capital Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $514.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Benev Capital Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

