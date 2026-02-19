Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 23.1% – Time to Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.90 and last traded at GBX 10.50. Approximately 63,336,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 11,745,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Key Tullow Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tullow Oil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

