Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.60 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.77 by $2.60, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $55.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,375.17. 694,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,090.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.59. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,399.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,064.50.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at $171,478,206.24. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,106. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

