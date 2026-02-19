Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) Issues Earnings Results

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lakeside had a negative net margin of 26.59% and a negative return on equity of 172.78%.

Lakeside Stock Performance

Shares of LSH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.63. 33,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.91. Lakeside has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Get Lakeside alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeside

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeside stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeside Holding Limited (NASDAQ:LSH – Free Report) by 352.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Lakeside worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lakeside Company Profile

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeside Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeside and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.