Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
Perrigo Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,986. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.39.
Key Perrigo News
- Positive Sentiment: Perrigo’s Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share (annualized $1.16), payable March 24 to holders of record March 2 — a clear positive for income-focused investors and supports the company’s high yield narrative. Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Perrigo was featured in a MarketBeat piece on high-yield dividend stocks, highlighting its ~7.9% yield and institutional buying — this frames PRGO as a value/dividend play and likely attracts income buyers. High Yield Revival: 3 Cash-Rich Dividend Payers on Sale
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research has nudged multiple near-term and FY EPS estimates slightly higher (Q4/Q1 FY2027, FY2025–FY2027), indicating modest analyst confidence in Perrigo’s medium-term earnings trajectory. The firm still rates PRGO a “Hold,” so upgrades are incremental but supportive. Perrigo Company plc – MarketBeat summary
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece discussing whether value investors should buy PRGO reviews valuation and momentum metrics — useful context for longer-term investors but not an immediate catalyst. Should Value Investors Buy Perrigo (PRGO) Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Markets are awaiting Perrigo’s upcoming quarterly report; calendar/expectation notices (earnings due this week) can increase volatility but are not directional until results are released. Perrigo (PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
- Negative Sentiment: A Zacks earnings preview warns that Perrigo lacks the setup for an earnings beat and expects Q4 results to decline, which is a near-term negative catalyst that could pressure the stock if results meet or miss those downbeat expectations. Earnings Preview: Perrigo (PRGO) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.
Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perrigo
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.