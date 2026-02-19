Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,986. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Key Perrigo News

Perrigo Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Perrigo this week:

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.