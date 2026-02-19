Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Posts Earnings Results

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$108.96 million for the quarter. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.43%.

Altus Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,925. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$36.97 and a 52 week high of C$63.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan sold 93,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.99, for a total value of C$5,073,710.25. Following the sale, the director owned 2,364,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,683,974.44. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 142,116 shares of company stock worth $7,683,423. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Altus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.86.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

