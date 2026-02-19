Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $917.0 million-$937.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.5 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 2,239,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,071. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.03 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,002,041.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,421.20. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 244.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

