Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $7.53 Million Stake in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

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Lennar Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE LEN opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.63. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.17 and a 1-year high of $144.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Lennar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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