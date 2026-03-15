Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $7.53 Million Stake in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Stock Up 2.7%
NYSE LEN opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.63. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.17 and a 1-year high of $144.24.
Lennar Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.
Trending Headlines about Lennar
Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management guided fiscal Q2 deliveries to roughly 20,000–21,000 homes and expects home-sales gross margin to tick up to 15.5%–16.0% (from 15.2% in Q1), signaling modest margin improvement into the spring selling season. Lennar shares rise as investors digest Q1 results and upbeat Q2 delivery outlook
- Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased about 2 million shares for $237 million during the quarter and ended with roughly $2.1 billion of homebuilding cash and no borrowings on its revolver — supporting buyback-driven EPS support and liquidity resilience. Lennar shares rise as investors digest Q1 results and upbeat Q2 delivery outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Operational stability: new home orders were up about 1% year-over-year to ~18,500 homes and backlog remained meaningful (~15,588 homes, ~ $6.0B), suggesting order stability even as market demand softens. Lennar’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss, New Home Orders Up Y/Y
- Neutral Sentiment: Policy noise: President Trump signed executive orders intended to ease housing construction and expand mortgage access, but homebuilder stocks (including LEN) showed little immediate reaction — a weak near-term catalyst. Trump Signs Housing Orders. Home Builder Stocks Shrug.
- Neutral Sentiment: Street sentiment remains mixed/tilted cautious — recent consensus analyst stance is around “Reduce” with a median 6?month target near $107.5, leaving valuation upside/downside dependent on macro and incentive trends. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 financials missed consensus: adjusted EPS and revenues fell short (EPS ~ $0.88–0.93 vs. est. ~$0.95; revenue ~$6.6B vs. est. ~$6.9–7.0B), with revenue down ~13% YoY and net income sharply lower — a near-term drag on sentiment. Lennar Q1 earnings report summary
- Negative Sentiment: Deliveries and market pressure: reported home deliveries came in below guidance/consensus and incentives remain elevated (~double-digit levels in some reports), underscoring affordability headwinds that could compress margins if the market weakens further. Lennar Earnings Miss Is a Bad Sign for Home Builder Stocks—Even if They’re Rising Today
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Lennar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $106.14.
View Our Latest Research Report on LEN
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.
In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.
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