Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes $15.81 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $376.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $397.05. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.69 and a 200-day moving average of $384.43.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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