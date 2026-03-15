Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 43,407 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,407 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in PayPal by 285.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

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PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.35%.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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