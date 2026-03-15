Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys 51,796 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 315.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $329.24 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.