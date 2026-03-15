129,483 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF $XRT Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 4.32% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

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SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $91.65.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

See Also

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