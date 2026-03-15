Boxer Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Definium Therapeutics, Inc. $DFTX

Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Definium Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Definium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Definium Therapeutics by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 178.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Definium Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DFTX stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Definium Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JonesTrading began coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 5,600 shares of Definium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 425,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,589,078.75. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $339,151.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 778,477 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,972.55. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,667 shares of company stock worth $561,071. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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