Elequin Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Elequin Capital LP trimmed its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,126 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,584,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,998,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,854,000 after buying an additional 1,573,897 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2,093.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,517,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 1,448,696 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,977,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,033,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,300,000 after acquiring an additional 543,338 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CGMU opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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