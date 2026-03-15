Stryker Corporation $SYK is BlueSpruce Investments LP’s 5th Largest Position

BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 7.5% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned 0.23% of Stryker worth $325,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Stryker Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SYK opened at $336.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $328.23 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.20 and a 200 day moving average of $367.52.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Key Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90?day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Citi Sees Upside

Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90?day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Positive Sentiment: Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell?off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Stock Of The Day: Where Is The Bottom For Stryker?

Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell?off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Company Announcement

Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Neutral Sentiment: Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Reuters: Disruption Report

Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. IBTimes: Hacker Claim

Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. Negative Sentiment: Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi?percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Yahoo: Shares Fall

Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi?percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Negative Sentiment: Social?media driven selling amplified volatility — a viral Reddit thread and related headlines accelerated the recent drop, adding short?term downside risk beyond fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.: Reddit Impact

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.61.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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